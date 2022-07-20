Amanda Seyfried Reveals She Lost Wicked Role To Ariana Grande

Amanda Seyfried just revealed she LOST the role of Glinda in Wicked to Ariana Grande!

Amanda Seyfried is opening up about losing her dream role to Ariana Grande

She revealed that she wanted the role so badly she fought for it while filming The Dropout for Hulu

Though she didn’t end up with the part she said the experience helped her tremendously

Amanda opened up about the intense audition process telling Backstage QUOTE: “Last summer while I was playing Elizabeth on the weekends, I was auditioning in person to play Glinda in the movie version of Wicked—because I wanted it that much that I was like, ‘You know what? Yeah, I have to play the last scene of The Dropout on Tuesday. I’ll give my Sunday to you.’ I literally bent over backwards while playing the hardest role of my life.”

Even though she was disappointed to lose out on the role to Ariana the process taught her a lot about her own talents. She explained QUOTE: “I think it also taught me how far I’ve come as a singer, which I really wanted to prove, because ever since [Les Misérables], I was like, I need to be better. I need to do better. So, whatever comes next in terms of musicals, I’m finally prepared.”

Ariana will be starring as Glinda alongside Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba and has shared with fans that getting this role was an absolute dream come true for her! Back when the news was announced she shared a behind the scenes photo of the moment she heard the news with fans on Instagram and simply captioned her post writing: “thank goodness.”