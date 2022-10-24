Animal rescue puts to rest Olivia Wilde’s nannies rumors 

]jkAnimal rescue puts to rest Olivia Wilde’s nannies rumors

Olivia Wilde’s nanny has been sparking some rumors

The nanny shared that Olivia ultimately abandoned her dog for Harry Styles

And now an animal rescue is coming forward shedding light on the situation

MaeDay Rescue shares their thoughts and the truth about Olivia Wilde and rehoming her dog. Olivia Wilde’s old nanny shares some allegations because to the public it seems that she leaves her dog. She shares that Olivia left her dog to go be with her now boyfriend Harry Styles. Maeday took to their Instagram to show pictures of the dog and some updates. The animal rescue gives updates on the whole situation. Basically debunking all the rumors the nanny shared.

On their Instagram, it states“ Well, you may have seen Gordy in the news lately and we want to set the record straight. Gordy was adopted by @oliviawilde at 2 months old and after giving him much love and training and travel adventures, she realized that Gordy didn’t love the travel life and wasn’t happy around toddlers. Gordy has formed a very strong bond with his dog walker. In Gordy’s best interest after much thought and consideration, he [was] rehomed to his Brooklyn dog walker. Before this decision was made, Olivia calls Maeday to discuss it, and we [were] involved in the decision. We pride ourselves on finding that perfect forever home for our Maeday animals and every once in a while the animal is just happier in a different environment and that’s okay. Olivia is a huge animal rescue advocate and rehomed Gordy out of compassion and love for him.

They continue to share “The best part is Gordy has his own IG @gord_sounds and as you can see, he is living his best life! We felt like we should share this because we hate that the media is painting a Maeday adopter in a bad light. Thanks for adopting @oliviawilde and for being a responsible pet owner.