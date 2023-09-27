Are Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamat Engaged?

Kylie stepped out of a car with a giant ring on her finger!? Watch our video breakdown here!

Just a few months after it was rumored the couple were taking a break, it seems like Kylie and Timothee have gone 0 to 100. They’ve taken their relationship public, seem to be appearing at every other event, and seem to be hot and heavy to say the least. Now fans are wondering if maybe they’ve gone and gotten engaged.

Kylie and Timothee are in Paris right now, and Kylie stepped out of a car with a giant ring on her finger that has a lot of fans speculating if maybe Timmy popped the question. Now, the ring was stacked with a second ring, and it could simply be a fashion decision (sine it is fashion month in Paris), but this is the second time Kylie has been spotted wearing “that” ring since she began dating Timothee.

Reports are the couple are going very strong, and that Kylie finds him charming and genuinely caring and supportive of her in her life. While it doesn’t seem clear yet if a proposal has happened, there’s a good chance one could eventually occur the way things are going. Stay tuned.