Cara Delevinge & Margot Robbie Get Into Paparazzi Altercation

Cara Delevinge & Margot Robbie got into an altercation with the paparazzi…

A paparazzi in Argentina is accusing Cara & Margot for being the reason he ended up in the hospital

His story clashes with other eyewitnesses

But nonetheless, Cara & Margot were involved in an altercation!

The incident occurred while Cara and Margot were leaving a restaurant and trying to get into an Uber. The paparazzi is accusing their friends of brutally attacking him, but sources with direct knowledge told TMZ he was the aggressor and that his actions almost caused the girls to get hurt.

According to eyewitnesses the man allegedly “rushed” them and started taking photos “aggressively.” The Uber they were getting into quickly drove off, due to the man’s behavior, with Cara in the car and Margot “halfway in, halfway out,” almost causing her to get injured as she had to jump out of the moving vehicle. Eyewitnesses say the cameraman fell on his own and got injured BUT he told the media QUOTE: “It was a brutal and cowardly attack from the security that was with them. They wanted to hijack me and take my camera to remove the images.”