Cardi B Pleads Guilty to Strip Club Incident

Cardi B has pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors in regards to her 2018 bottle-throwing incident

This happened while performing in a strip club in Queen,s New York

And has agreed to serve her time which was stated in the courtroom

In her trial regarding a bottle-throwing incident, Cardi B has pleaded guilty to assault in the third degree and reckless endangerment in the second degree. This incident was a fight that happened in Queen’s strip club where bartenders were hut with glass burning a fight including Cardi B. In an interview with E! News Cardi B shared her thoughts on her growth and maturing since the 2018 incident. She shares QUOTE, “Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions,”. “As a mother, it’s a practice that I am trying to instill in my children, but the example starts with me. I’ve made some bad decisions in my past that I am not afraid to face and own up to. These moments don’t define me and they are not reflective of who I am now.”

From the trial, after taking accountability for her actions the judge has ruled that Cardi B will serve only 15 days of community service and no jail time will be needed. She adds to E! News her plans for herself after the allotted time will be served as she shared QUOTE, “I’m looking forward to moving past this situation with my family and friends and getting back to the things I love the most—the music and my fans.”