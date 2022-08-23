Bennifer’s Honeymoon Is Postponed

Britney spears took to Instagram to share some candid details

In her post she shared the traumas and insecurities she faces daily

Britney was honest saying is always hard to put only the good highlights of her life online

Britney Spears has had a roller coaster of events happen to her within the past few years. Recently her long overdue conservatorship ended, she got married and is now facing difficulties with her ex and children. In a recent Instagram post Britney shares QUOTE “It’s crazy … social media … everybody’s life seems so perfect and when I post things I think most of the time I’ve been utterly and completely embarrassed by my past … and who can forget those documentaries ???” she goes on to share “So yes, I do try and post me looking my best or what it may seem to be the good life.”

Britney has been through the absolute ringer when it comes to the challenges she’s faced. But as of recent, she’s decided to be more vocal and express her own thoughts and feelings. Continuing in her post she said QUOTE “Well the truth is, my spirits are better but I will forever be traumatized by my past experience for life … there is no way to fix me, my emotions, and my sensitivity … therapy, all of it !!! I think I will need some sort of a miracle for my emotions. My life is by no means picture perfect … I cry myself to sleep most nights… I’m insecure as hell … I don’t know how to have good posture unless I’m on camera … and I need to go to a school just to be taught how to freaking walk.“I know you say “but you are a performer” … well that’s it !!! It’s an act on stage … in real life, I have no clue … and I’m working on that !!! I’m so lazy and I’m learning the word “MORE” … I’ve never had seconds at the dinner table and I know ESPECIALLY in LA a lot of people starve themselves but it’s weird … I WANT MORE lately … does that make me a bad person ??? It’s weird just the other night someone made me the best mac and cheese … I swear I wanted more so bad !!! But I didn’t do it then I thought about it !!! Have I ever had seconds ???”