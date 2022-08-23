Celebrity News , Celebrity Relationships

Bennifer’s Honeymoon Is Postponed

JLo & Ben Affleck have postponed their honeymoon…

 

  • Ben Affleck was seen leaving his wedding celebrations in a private jet with Matt Damon…INSTEAD of JLO 
  • Many fans were confused why the bride & groom didn’t jet off together for their honeymoon 
  • An insider has now revealed that Ben has to get back to work! 

 

A source just told Hollywood Life that Ben had to leave the celebrations in Georgia early for a QUOTE: “project he is currently very busy working on and JLo completely understood this.” The insider added that JLo QUOTE: “encouraged him to do it as she knows how important his career is to him and to the success of their marriage.” They continued saying:  “What makes their relationship work is the trust that they have, knowing that they can go out and be these huge A-list stars but come home to each other and just be husband and wife.”

