Bennifer’s Honeymoon Is Postponed

Ben Affleck was seen leaving his wedding celebrations in a private jet with Matt Damon…INSTEAD of JLO
Many fans were confused why the bride & groom didn’t jet off together for their honeymoon
An insider has now revealed that Ben has to get back to work!
A source just told Hollywood Life that Ben had to leave the celebrations in Georgia early for a QUOTE: “project he is currently very busy working on and JLo completely understood this.” The insider added that JLo QUOTE: “encouraged him to do it as she knows how important his career is to him and to the success of their marriage.” They continued saying: “What makes their relationship work is the trust that they have, knowing that they can go out and be these huge A-list stars but come home to each other and just be husband and wife.”
Charlie Heaton gets caught with mystery girl at Gorillaz gig
This comes as a shock as rumors are swirling around about his split from Natalia Dyer
Charlie and Natalia have been dating for years so many are wondering who this mystery girl is
Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton was caught tangled up in another girl other than long-term girlfriend Natalia Dyer. Charlie Heaton was photographed with another girl while at a music festival in London called Gorillaz Gig. In the photographs, you can the blonde girls’ arms draped around Heaton’s body which is questionable considering he has been in a long-term relationship with co-star Natalia Dyer who he has been dating since 2016. As of recent Charlie and Natalia have been facing split rumors but were seen on a shopping trip in June and also at the Stranger things Premiere where they looked like a couple back in May
While at the music festival, Charlie and the mystery girl were not alone though but were seen accompanied by a group of friends. This is to say it’s interesting because clearly, they aren’t trying to hide their PDA, especially in front of their friends, all of this occurred while Natalia where nowhere to be found even more so confirming the two have split. It is fair to question that they may just be friends but it wasn’t just one hug instead, they were photographed to be touching numerous times.
Playboy bunny Holly Madison came clean about her first sex experience with Hue Hefner
She remembers her first time as she was ‘really wasted’
In a podcast Girls Next Level, she shared intimate details about how she was recruited to have sec with Hue
Holly Madison is one of the very original Play Boy bunnies in the early 2000s. In a recent podcast Girls, Next Level which was filmed alongside former bunny and costar Brigit Marquardt recalls how they partied it up in the Playboy Mansion and remembers QUOTE “I just remember drinking so many vodka cranberries all night because I was so nervous,” she also remembers being surrounded by Hollywood’s top A-list celebrities like Britney Spears, and Justin Timberlake, and Christina Aguilera.”But I was so nervous, and I was just drinking and I remember at one point I was sitting next to Hef and he learns over toward me and he offers me, like, a Quaalude.” Looking it up it is said a Quaalude is a sedative drug that was popular to use at that time.
After the club, the woman makes their way back to the house where everything went down. She slightly remembers running a bath and wondering where everyone else is when all of a sudden they appear. She goes on to explain QUOTEAnd the first thing that happens is the recruiter says, ‘Daddy…’—I’m gagging as I’m saying this, but everybody used to call him Daddy in the bedroom, which is so gross. So she’d be like, ‘Daddy, do you wanna get the new girl?’ And I s*** you not, next thing I know he’s on top of me. I was laying at the end of the bed…” where things would become routine than on. Since then people have come forth to give details on what they experienced in the Play Boy Mansion
Kendall Jenner has been suffering from anxiety for some time now
She shares how she has been taking steps to help her anxiety
And her nighttime routine which includes how she unwinds
Keeping up with the Kardashians star and supermodel Kendall Jenner has opened up about her anxiety and how she’s dealt with it over the last few years. She started becoming real and truthful about her struggles in a 2018 Harpers Bazaar interview she says QUOTE “I feel like the life I live is extraordinary in a lot of ways but that it also comes with a lot of responsibilities “I’ve had to grow up pretty fast and deal with situations most 22-year-olds aren’t really put into.” In a recent vogue interview, she became candid once again about how she addresses her anxiety now and deals with it nightly saying QUOTE “I like to wind down in the evenings, I usually drink tea and relax by reading a book or writing in my journal’ It makes sense as to why international star needs to take such measures as she has so many responsibilities every single day of her life
After so many years of being on a reality tv show, and walking the world’s most popular runways it makes sense why Kendall needs to prioritize times where she can unwind. In the Vogue interview she goes on to share QUOTE“I have struggled with anxiety for years and I can have good and bad days, if I need to wind down, I really make a point to take 15 min to meditate to settle my anxiety so I can get a good night’s rest”. She included she is aware not a lot of people are going to agree with her having anxiety as she lives such a fancy and privileged life but at the end of the day she hopes people realize she’s human.
Britney spears took to Instagram to share some candid details
In her post she shared the traumas and insecurities she faces daily
Britney was honest saying is always hard to put only the good highlights of her life online
Britney Spears has had a roller coaster of events happen to her within the past few years. Recently her long overdue conservatorship ended, she got married and is now facing difficulties with her ex and children. In a recent Instagram post Britney shares QUOTE “It’s crazy … social media … everybody’s life seems so perfect and when I post things I think most of the time I’ve been utterly and completely embarrassed by my past … and who can forget those documentaries ???” she goes on to share “So yes, I do try and post me looking my best or what it may seem to be the good life.”
Britney has been through the absolute ringer when it comes to the challenges she’s faced. But as of recent, she’s decided to be more vocal and express her own thoughts and feelings. Continuing in her post she said QUOTE “Well the truth is, my spirits are better but I will forever be traumatized by my past experience for life … there is no way to fix me, my emotions, and my sensitivity … therapy, all of it !!! I think I will need some sort of a miracle for my emotions. My life is by no means picture perfect … I cry myself to sleep most nights… I’m insecure as hell … I don’t know how to have good posture unless I’m on camera … and I need to go to a school just to be taught how to freaking walk.“I know you say “but you are a performer” … well that’s it !!! It’s an act on stage … in real life, I have no clue … and I’m working on that !!! I’m so lazy and I’m learning the word “MORE” … I’ve never had seconds at the dinner table and I know ESPECIALLY in LA a lot of people starve themselves but it’s weird … I WANT MORE lately … does that make me a bad person ??? It’s weird just the other night someone made me the best mac and cheese … I swear I wanted more so bad !!! But I didn’t do it then I thought about it !!! Have I ever had seconds ???”
Kio Cyr just called out Austin Mahone for flirting with Amanda Diaz…
Austin Mahone just decided to shoot his shot with Amanda Diaz
Amanda posted a Tiktok saying: “when he’s a walking red flag but has green eyes” and Austin dueted her showing off his green eyes with the caption: “Amanda Diaz wassup then”
Kio proved he was NOT here for Austin flirting with Amanda by posting a response video
In Kio’s video he pans over to Amanda lounging in bed before saying “I choose peace, let’s avoid violence” buttt then he looks in the camera like an evil villain. Many fans are loving Kio’s response BUT some are declaring themselves team Austin like this fan who wrote: “I mean Amanda deserves better so…” So far Austin hasn’t responded to Kio’s video but it looks like he won’t have a chance to date Amanda anytime soon…
Harry Styles is facing backlash after being named the “new king of pop”…
Rolling Stone just called Harry Styles the “new king of pop” and not everyone is here for it
Michael Jackson’s nephew Taj slammed the magazine saying Harry didn’t “earn” the title
And suggested Rolling Stone come up with a NEW title for Harry
Taj tweeted: “There is no new King of Pop, you don’t own the title @RollingStone, and you didn’t earn it, my uncle did. Decades of dedication and sacrifice.” He also added that he meant no disrespect to Harry and thinks he’s “mega talented.” Other Twitter users also agreed with Taj, with one pointing out that someone “can’t be King of Pop with 2 albums.” Another commenter said, “I like Harry but it’s the finest example of blowing smoke.” Harry hasn’t commented on the title or the backlash and seeing as he just told Rolling Stone he’s rarely on social media we doubt he’ll be issuing a response…
Andrew Garfield recalls starving himself of food & sex for a role…
In a new interview, Andrew reflects on going full method actor for his 2016 role of a jesuit priest in the film “Silence”
He shares he was celibate for 6 months and frequently fasted to lose weight
He also studied Catholicism for a year and shadowed a real jesuit priest in New York
Andrew defended extreme method acting saying: “It was very cool, man. I had some pretty wild, trippy experiences from starving myself of sex and food for that period of time. … It gives you some gifts, for sure.” Andrew also talked about his decision to take a break from acting after working nonstop for the past few years saying QUOTE: “It feels very important right now, especially after a lot of output, a lot of being out in the world, and giving a lot of energy to things that I’m very passionate about, but I have to kind of refill the well so that I can carry on authentically carry on without it feeling like I have to keep up with the Joneses in some way.”
Meghan Markle just shared the terrifying story of Archie’s nursery catching on fire…
Meghan Markle just launched her new “Archetypes” podcast
In the premiere episode she revealed that baby Archie’s nursery caught on fire during their 2019 South African tour
She shared that it was their nanny’s split second decision to grab a snack before putting Archie down for his nap that saved his life
Meghan revealed that immediately after learning this terrifying news she and Harry had to make the difficult decision to continue on with their MANY pre scheduled engagements. Meghan noted that the incident serves as one just example of why she wants to share more “human” moments behind public figures, especially women, in her podcast series. Saying QUOTE: “So much, I think, optically—the focus ends up being on how it looks instead of how it feels,” Adding “part of the humanizing and the breaking through of these labels and these archetypes and these boxes that we’re put into is having some understanding on the human moments behind the scenes that people might not have any awareness of and to give each other a break.”
This past weekend Keeping up with the Kardashians, Scott Disick happened to flip his car in his hometown of Calabasas, California. When the sheriff arrived on site that said QUOTE “It was determined the primary cause of the traffic collision was speed and alcohol was not a factor,” the release stated. “Mr. Disick suffered minor, non-life threatening injuries and declined medical treatment. He was picked up from the scene by family members and his vehicle was towed away per his request.” When the accident happened Disick was driving his Lambougihini SUV which cost around $200k!!
Although it was a major car crash we are glad to say no one else was hurt in the process of this incident. The only thing aside from his super expensive sports car that was destroyed was a stone mailbox found in the upscale neighborhood where the crash occurred. It was a solo crash and when officials arrived at the scene Scott Disick only obtained minimal injuries along with not receiving and ticket or citation of any kind. Scott is a father to Mason, Reign, and Penelope so for the sake of the children and Scott we are glad he got out safe.
Harry styles is allegedly queerbating and break downs the claims he’s been facing for years
As he became candid with rolling stones he thought this was all silly
And that regardless of answers it shouldn’t matter
Apparently, harry styles has been queerbating for some time now? Queerbaiting is a term that is used as an attempt to take advantage and capitalize on the appearance and innuendos that come with the LGBTQ+ community without actually being a part of that community. Harry styles for years have been dealing with such claims but recently in an interview Harry had with the Rolling stone he debunks all claims. Harry just became Rolling stones’ first ever global cover star which gave harry the platform to come clean with these long-awaited answers. In the interview Harry talked about his fame and music and as well as queerbating allegations In a 2019 interview harry said QUOTE “It’s not like I’m sitting on an answer and protecting it and holding it back,” Harry said. “It’s not a case of, ‘I’m not telling you [because] I don’t want to tell you.’ It’s not, ‘Oh, this is mine and it’s not yours.'”It’s ‘Who cares?’ Does that make sense? It’s just ‘Who cares?’
The accusations of Harry styles queerbaiting stem from his eccentric and almost feminine style that he has been rocking for a few years now since his fine line album debuted as well as how private he likes to keep his personal life when it comes to relationships. Harry said he finds it silly that people care so much about how and what he identifies as. In the interview, he says QUOTE “Sometimes people say, ‘You’ve only publicly been with women,'” Harry said. “I don’t think I’ve publicly been with anyone.” BUT..
We know Harry Styles has been seen out with Oliva Wilde for some time now but regardless of relationship status we should support him regardless
After her experience on the Disney channel, she is hoping to help future actors to come
She urges young actors to prioritize their personal life
Ex-Disney star Demi Lovato is coming out with advice to new Disney channel stars. Demi has had numerous roles on Disney channel which you may recognize her in the camp rock movies, Sonny with a chance, As the bell rings, and the princess protection program. Demi told Popcrush “It’s more important to have a personal life than it is a career at that age “I think that’s what got lost in the era of Disney when I was in it. We were all working so hard, running ourselves into the ground.”
She also adds that while she was acting she never got to take a second to appreciate the journey and instead was just focused on filming for the channel. Demi shared her ideas of what a teenager should be, she said QUOTE “If you want to be a teenager, be a teenager. If you want to do this for a living, maybe wait a little bit until you’re older so you can have life experience under your belt,” she said. “Take it easy.” You don’t have to be on top of the world,”Demiadded. “Enjoy your time right now. Be present.”
Cardi B claps back at UFC fighter comparing her to misogynist Andrew Tate
The claims said that people are wasting their lives away comparing themselves to Cardi b and the Kardashians
She goes on to say that she is a good mother and a wife!
Cardi B defended herself after a UFC fighter made a statement online comparing her to Andrew Tate, He goes on to say QUOTE “People are freaking out about young boys looking up to Andrew Tate but totally fine with young girls looking up to Cardi B and the Kardashians.” He followed up with a response saying QUOTE “Tate’s Main message stops being lazy and making excuses and go work hard and get in shape and make money. Cardi’s Is go do drugs, f random men and go through life as a brain dead Moron’
Cardi B is absolutely taking none of that and takes to Twitter to post a now-deleted response saying “ “I’m married, I don’t smoke weed, I don’t pop pills, I don’t do coke.” I’m a mom of 2 kids and I do a lot of charity work…but hey let me put cardi into it to defend a man who defends misogyny and rape”. It’s fair to say it’s not a true comparison when we are looking at two completely different people. Cardi B is a rapper, and mother, while Andrew Tate is an internet personality that has been recently banned from Instagram, Facebook, and tik tok due to his outlandish statements where he compares women to dogs, and his property.
Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in 2016 while in her hotel room in Paris
$10 million dollars worth of jewelry were stolen along with her $4 million dollar Lorraine Schwarts engagement ring
Kim K was in Paris visiting for Fashion Week when the armed robber broke into her hotel room and is now coming clean that he doesn’t regret it.
When Kim Kardashian was robbed, the robbers held her against her will, they tied her up and duct taped her mouth shut. Kim K explained how it went down in a candid interview on the David Letterman show, she said QUOTE “He grabbed me, and pulled me towards him. But I wasn’t wearing anything underneath [my bathrobe],” Kardashian added through tears. “So I was like, ‘OK, this is the time, I’m going to get raped. Just deal, like, it’s gonna happen.’ You know, like just prepare yourself.” Kim was waiting for the actual worst but kept begging for her life to be spared as she has a family and children to get home to.
In an interview with Vice news one of the 12 robbers, Yunis Abbas came forward and gave all the details. Yunice said this all started when he QUOTE “I went on the internet and I saw her jewelry. I saw her ring. I saw that she showed it everywhere,” he said in the video. “We knew this information through social media. We knew that she was coming for Fashion Week, so we went there to do some reconnaissance so we were sure.” From there it took 12 people for the robbery to go down, they planned and researched making sure the attack would be successful. Yunice also gave insight on why he made the decision to be a part of the robbery, he said QUOTE“I saw one of her shows where she threw her diamond in the pool, in that episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. I thought She’s got a lot of money. This lady doesn’t care at all,” Since she was throwing money away, I was there to collect it and that was that. Guilty? No, I don’t care. I don’t care.”