Jail denies Nikita Dragun’s claims after arrest

The correctional jail, Miami-Dade Corrections tells TMZ about the series of events that actually went down following Nikita Dragun’s arrest. They told TMZ, “Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department (MDCR) is committed to protecting the rights of the transgender community and of all LGBTQ people. MDCR has procedures in place for the appropriate intake, housing, and medical needs of transgender inmates. We are committed to ensuring that all inmates in our custody, including transgender persons, are treated appropriately throughout our intake, classification, [and] placement process.”

The jail rep continues to say, “Inmate Dragun never made it beyond the booking process prior to release; therefore, she was never placed in a men’s unit. All inmates undergoing our intake process remain in an open seating (open booking) area, in the presence of correctional staff. Additionally, inmate Dragun [was] placed in a holding cell by herself due to her high profile status before being released, and she was escorted by an LGBTQ officer during her time at the corrections facility.” On the other hand, Nikita’s rep, Jack Ketsoyan, tells TMZ, “The situation with Nikita, who is legally female, being placed in a men’s unit of a Florida jail is extremely disturbing and dangerous. This decision made by the Miami-Dade County Corrections Department directly violates their protocol, which mandates that transgender inmates are classified and housed based on safety needs and gender identity.”