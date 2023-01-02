Charli D’Amelio Caught Cheating On Landon Barker Again!

Days after Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker confirmed they did break-up, but are now back together. Charli was just spotted leaving Doheny Room around the same time as the guy she was caught getting cozy with!

Prior to Charli and Landon’s reunion, Charli was seen at Seth MacFarlane’s holiday party getting cozy with Alex Novian. According to sources, the two were all over each other and even left the party together. But now it looks like Charli and Landon were broken up during that time. But now, days after Charli and Landon confirmed they’re back together and celebrated their one-day anniversary, a fan spotted Charli and Alex at the same LA hotspot Doheny room!

As a reliable source messaged the tea page TeaTokTalk saying, “Alex Novian is at Doheny room…Charli is here too.” The source went on to say that Charli and Alex then left Doheny Room around the same time. Then Landon’s bestie Mikey Tua appeared to threaten Alex’s friend Elnor Natanel who is the same friend that confirmed Alex and Charli got together at Seth’s party.

