Charli D’Amelio Shaded By Boyfriend’s Sister

Charli D’Amelio was just majorly shaded by her boyfriend Landon Barker’s sister.

Fans are noticing that Charli D’Amelio’s boyfriend’s sister Alabama might not be a fan of Charli.

It was just Alabama’s actual birthday, and Charli posted a picture of her and Alabama to her Instagram story with a birthday wish.

As Charli wrote, “happy birthday [Alabama] have the best day ever beautiful cheers to seventeen!

Alabama reposted all of her birthday Instagram story posts including ones from her dad Travis Barker and her new stepmom Kourtney Kardashian. But fans noticed Alabama did not repost Charli’s sweet message. It’s important to note that Alabama and her brother Landon have a rocky relationship. As Landon and Charli were both noticeably absent from Alabama’s big birthday bash before the holidays. Landon also wish his sister Happy Birthday on socials, and she did not repost it as well. But some fans think Alabama not sharing Charli’s post proves maybe she doesn’t approve of Charli.

Top comments on TeaToTalks post about Alabama snubbing Charli’s birthday wish include speculating that Alabama did this, “probably cause she sees right through Charli’s fake innocent act the fact that Alabama follows Huddy, I’m starting to like her already.” Alabama does in fact follow her brother’s former friend, and Charli’s ex Chase Huddy Hudson who famously dragged Charli and Landon in his song “All The Things I Hate About You.” While others think Alabama not reposting Charli’s wish confirms speculation that Charli cheated on Landon recently before they got back together.