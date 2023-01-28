Dixie D’Amelio Slams “Fans” For Trolling Her Sister Charli D’Amelio!

Dixie D’Amelio has had it with so-called “fans” criticizing her younger sister Charli D’Amelio. As Dixie just went on one of her classic Twitter rants putting haters in their place.

As Dixie tweeted, “No wonder she doesn’t want to f-ing post, y’all criticize every move she makes.” And then “In our/ our teams DMs crying about how her feed looks and what her profile picture is like. SHE DOES WHAT SHE WANTS!!! Y’all “fans” act like you hate her, I’m not saying you have to like everything she does but it’s just constant nagging and negativity.”

It appears that Dixie is referring to the backlash Charli received after showing off her new hot pink hair streaks on her Instagram story. But some fans felt like Dixie’s rant was “entitled and so out of touch.”

So you know Dixie clapped back to this user saying, “out of touch for not wanting to see my sister get criticized over every move she makes? I get she’s a ‘public figure’ so hate is okay (for some idiotic reason). But as an older sister, I just want to protect her. And it’s frustrating to see sh– like that every day.”

Dixie later added, “I enjoy what I do but I would quit everything in a second if it meant I could protect my friends and family…I’m done w[ith] this. Have a great day.”

But Dixie wasn’t done. As another fan commented, “dye the hair back pls”. Dixie then responded, “why do you hate everything she does, let her live her life please.”