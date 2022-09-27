Dr. Dre gives Rihanna advice for Superbowl halftime show

Dre. Dre is super excited that Rihanna will be this season’s Superbowl halftime performance

He also shares with her some advice to use in preparation

As well as bits and pieces that go into the nationwide production

Rihanna better takes some notes as she is receiving some good tips from the legend himself Dr. Dre. Dr. Dre was one of the performers for the 2022 Superbowl halftime show among the other artists such as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, and Anderson Paak. Dr. Dre shared his tips for Rihanna on Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1 where he shared, “Oh, my god. Let me tell you something, man. I actually just got the news that Rihanna’s going to do it, and I’m a super fan of Rihanna. I can’t wait to see what she’s going to do.”

Dr. Dre went on to share how crazy the performance was and all the time and energy it took to pull off the show saying, “Put the right people around you and have fun. That’s basically what it is, making sure you have the right creative people around you. She might want to look into some of the people that we used to do our show. She has the opportunity to really blow us away. I know we set the bar extremely high. I don’t know if I’ve ever been that nervous before. Not only that, I don’t know if I’ve ever looked more forward to a Monday morning.”