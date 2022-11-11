Gisele Bündchen secretly buys home across from Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady are officially divorced

And with divorce comes big changes and fresh starts

But it looks like Gisele is still keeping close to him

As Gisele and tom navigate their newly single lives, it seems that they can’t get away from one another. Gisele has secretly bought a new house just across the way from her ex-husband. Page Six reports that she purchased an $11.5 million Miami Beach mansion directly across the creek from Tom Brady’s place. Although they are across the creek, she almost has a direct view of his under-construction home.

It’s said that she viewed this home on August 16 which is just a few days prior to Brady’s 11-day absence from the NFL. This time was said to be the last time where the couple was trying to salvage their relationship. A source told PageSix “Gisele was actively looking at homes in Miami Beach even before Tom took his break from the NFL, which indicates that she was already done with the marriage and moving on,”. Another source gives a description of how close Gisele’s property is to Tom’s. They say, ​​“You could literally swim from Gisele’s place to Tom’s — not that they would — but both homes will include a dock, so it would be very easy for them to co-parent their children while living so close to each other,”