Is Coco Quinn’s New Song About Javon Walton?!

Coco Quinn has finally revealed her latest single, “Better Type,” and made the track available to Pre-save for fans. But now that the snippets are available many are starting to wonder just who the song might be about.

Some background.

Coco shared the song to Tiktok and it’s clear the lyrics are about not being able to make it work with an ex boyfriend. The catch is that according to the lyrics the ex was later able to make it work with a different girl.

Of course the song charts the complex emotions that go into such a situation, but we can’t help but speculate about it’s real-world basis.

Additional Clues

The song’s lyrics also suggest that Coco looks very similar to the “new girl,” and says that they both have the same brown hair and brown eyes.

A lot of fans are thinking this has to be about Coco’s ex Javon Walton, but others have said it could be about her other ex Gavin Magnus.

Either way the buzz for the song is real and it’s easy to understand why. It’s full of genuine emotion, so much so that we have to think there’s some real life experience flooding into it.