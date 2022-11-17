Jay Leno has a second surgery following his fiery car incident

Jay Leno was a victim of a serious car fire

From the car fire, his hands and face obtained burns

Where he was then transported to a burn center to seek medical attention and no undergoing some major surgeries

Following Jay Leno’s car incident he is not receiving professional medical treament and having to undergo numerous surgeries. He obtained third degree burns both to his hands and face. Dr. Peter Grossman, the medical director at the Grossman Burn Center, where Jay is getting treated came forward with an updated statement. He is revealing new news in a press conference that although his burns are serious he is in good condition.

While undergoing treatments of the burns Dr. Grossman shares that a surgery needed to happen as well as a grafting procedure. His skin was overall damaged so the surgery removed all the unhealthy tissue. The skin was replaced with biological skin grafts to heal the injuries. He also says that a hyperbaric oxygen treatment was used to “accelerate burn wound healing by increasing oxygen supply to injured areas and reducing swelling, which is helpful in maintaining healthy blood flow”. He then confirmed the overall wellbeing and status of Jay Leno as he says “Currently, there’s no evidence of nerve damage. I do anticipate him making a full recovery. Whether they’ll be remnants of this injury, it’s still too early to tell,” Grossman said. “I’d say that his injuries are serious, his condition is good.”