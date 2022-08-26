Jennifer Lopez cut dancers based on astrology

Glee actress Heather Morris is spilling some tea on JLO’s audition process

She gives the details of what a typical day of auditioning looks like

And that JLO may make her decisions based on astrology.

Heather Morris who you may recognize from Glee is a professional dancer and actor and recently was a guest on Just Sayin’ With Justin Martindale. In the interview, she spoke about what pop sensation singer and performer Jennifer Lopez’s dancer audition process is like. Heather happened to say that JLO made cuts in the audition process because of the astrology signs of the people that were auditioning.

There are so many people in the world that would kill to work alongside Jennifer Lopez, so when an audition pops up for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, people are going to take it. Heather Morris said that for the audition process QUOTE, “Most of the time, you’re not getting paid, you’ve been there since 10 a.m. and you’re auditioning until 6 p.m. You’re not getting any money. People judging you the whole time,”. At the very end of the day when all auditions are complete Jennifer Lopez comes into the room and says QUOTE “Thank you so much, you guys have worked so hard. By a show of hands, if there are any Virgos in the room, can you just raise your hand?” Which after people raised their hands Heather claims JLO said something to her assistant and told the dancers that were Virgos QUOTE “Thank you so much for coming,” which ultimately said they were disqualified and could leave after a full day of auditions. Within the podcast, Heather then explained that this was just all hearsay and couldn’t be completely confirmed or denied. What’s funny about all of this is that Jennifer’s ex-husband Marc Anthony is a Virgo which may impact her decision not to hire Virgos.