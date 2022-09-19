Jennifer Lopez gives fans important career advice

Jennifer Lopez is speaking out on what it takes to be successful

At an event in Los Angeles for “Raising Latina Voices”

She shares her goals to make a change in the world and aims to help Latina-owned small businesses

At Grameen America’s “Raising Latina Voices” event, singer Jennifer Lopez made her appearance in hopes to support and spread awareness in hopes of helping small businesses owned by Latinas. Just a month after her wedding to Ben Affleck, both Jennifer and he made their presence to talk to over 400 Latina entrepreneurs. As she was speaking to the women she went on to say QUOTE, “What I saw growing up was that it was very, very difficult for people like me, low-income Latinos, especially women, to get access to capital. In fact, we remain sixty percent less likely to get loans from national banks, and that is fundamentally unfair and fundamentally un-American, and it made the promise of the American dream feel partly hollow. That’s why I’m here today, alongside Grameen, to change that.”

At the event, despite her wearing her expensive Fendi outfit she made a pledge to QUOTE, “make that promise real for everyone” by ensuring “people who look like me or come from places like where I come from have the same opportunity to borrow money to start their own business and make their dreams come true. “Don’t give up, ever. Listen but be strong. “Be kind but be resolute. Be generous but be firm. Be caring but be professional. Be open but have boundaries. Above all, be honest. We don’t need a handout, we need a hand-up. Find that in yourself and don’t give up. Learn from people who have done it well, then take those ideas and innovate and refine them and make them your own. And listen to your parents, we aren’t quite as clueless as we seem when you’re 14.”