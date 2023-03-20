Kelsea Ballerini stops show to ask fans for Taylor Swift concert updates

The Taylor Swift fan club even includes celebrities

Country singer Kelsea Ballerini is considering herself a T Swift fan

Because she put a pause on her own concert to ask fans about the status of Taylor’s opening tour show

Kelsea paused her own show in New Jersey to grab some details of Taylor Swift’s long-awaited tour. This tour is Taylor Swift’s first tour since 2018 where she titled the tour Eras tour to commemorate all her successful most loved songs throughout the years.

So in honor of Taylor Swfit’s first night of her opening tour, Kelsea decided to pause her pwns how and ask whether any of her fans know updates about the show. In a viral tiktok of Kelsea she stops the show she says, “Can I level with you for a minute, Is anyone stalking the Eras Tour, has it started? I’m gonna stalk it after this, but I have one question: Is ‘Cruel Summer’ on the setlist?” “It is? Wow, that’s my Super Bowl, I gotta be honest,” Ballerini said in response to fans. “All right, wow, that’s all I needed to know. Thank you for that. It’s like live updates.”

