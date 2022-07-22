Khloe Kardashian Had Planned On A Future With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian Had Planned On A Future With Tristan ThompsonJul 22
Khloe Kardashian was planning a future with Tristan Thompson when they decided on baby number 2!
- Fans were recently shocked to learn that Khloe was expecting another baby via surrogate with Tristan Thompson
- A source just told Us Weekly that both Khloe & Tristan were planning for a “long term future” when they made the decision
- Everything sadly fell apart when Khloe learned about Tristan’s paternity scandal
The insider explained how Khloe’s currently feeling saying QUOTE: “Khloé is doing her level best to stay positive, but this is a bittersweet time for her, no doubt about that.” Adding: “She and Tristan went into this journey at a time when they were still very much a couple and planning on a long-term future.” Khloe and Tristan have not spoken outside of co-parenting matters since December, and Tristan is currently traveling around Greece and partying with multiple women…