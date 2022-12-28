Kim Kardashian Worried Kanye Will Keep Scaring Boyfriends

Kim Kardashian is worried her ex Kanye West will scare off future boyfriends.

As Kim said, “there’s a part of me that’s like, ‘oh my God, is everyone going to be scared because I don’t have the easiest ex?”

Kim’s last boyfriend Pete Davidson was a target of Kanye’s while the two were dating earlier this year.

Kim went on to say, “I don’t think that’s fair for me to ever put someone in a situation or bring a new person in who could be super innocent. Then there’s a side of me that’s like why would I ever have to live that way?”. In this same interview, Kim cried over her co-parenting struggles with Kanye, as Kim said, “it’s really f-ing hard.” Kim shares four children with Kanye, North, 9, Saint 7, Chicago 4, and Psalms 3. Kim’s divorce was finalized last month, she filed for divorce after seven years of marriage in February of 2021.

Kim went on to say how she’s been trying her best to keep the drama away from her kids, but hiding the noise from her kids while trying to co-parent with Kanye has been a serious struggle. Kim started to cry on the podcast when she thought about her late dad Robert Kardashian. He divorced Kris Jenner when she was younger but still was a positive figure in her life. Whereas Kanye has multiple waves of controversy from his white lives matter shirts to his dangerous and hateful anti-Semitic views.