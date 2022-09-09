King Charles III addresses nation for first time

It is breaking news that Queen Elizabeth II has, unfortunately, passed away

There are some big changes that will be happening in the Royal Family

And the new monarch King Charles III takes the throne for the first time

In the split second his mother Queen Elizabeth passed, King Charles reigned as the new King and ruler not only as head of state within the UK but also across the 14 other Commonwealth areas which include Australia, as well as Canada. Everything now will be under his reign as his wife Camil will take on the name of Queen Consort which was given and approved by Queen Elizabeth herself. King Charles III is delivering a televised speech for the first time as King which will be for the remembrance of his late mother and Queen, Elizabeth the II. Charles flew back to London after he traveled to Balmoral and met with Liz Truss before he made his national address. In his statement he said QUOTE, “My beloved mother was an inspiration, an example to me and to all my family,” he said. “And we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family could owe to their mother for her love, affection, guidance, understanding, and example.”

Not only did King Charles III address the passing of his mother, but he also gave insight as to what we can expect from him as the new monarch in power. In his speech he shared, QUOTE “As the Queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself throughout the remaining time God grants me to uphold the constitutional principles at the heart of our nation,” He also gave a dedication to his mother saying “To my darling mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late papa, I want simply to say this: Thank you. Thank you, your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years may flight of angels sing thee to thy rest.”