Kobe Bryant was set to make a cameo on Saved by the Bell before death

Basketball star Kobe Bryant was set to make a television appearance on Saved by the Bell

In a podcast, the revival stars, Josie Totah, and Alycia Pascual-Peña shared this news

And reflect on how legendary Kobe was

In a new episode of the podcast Dare We Say, Reboot stars Josie Totah and Alycia Pascual-Peña, who are portraying Lexi and Aisha in the new Saved by Bell share that Kobe was set to be a part of the series. It’s said that Kobe was supposed to be involved in the Pilot episode and was going to be filmed just days after his deadly helicopter crash taking his life, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other passengers.

Josie shares the feelings and emotions she endured from knowing that she was supposed to film with him just two days after his passing saying “A wild tidbit that I don’t think a lot of people know, or, it’s not important at all because obviously, we are the least of importance when it comes to this legend and his daughter’s passing, but we were actually supposed to film with Kobe two days after he died, so surreal.” Alycia also shared her thoughts on this tragic event sharing “I remember learning that he had passed through one of our best friends Anjelika Washington. She called me specifically because she knew that I’d been talking about it for a month with her — that I was so excited to meet Kobe on set and I can’t believe that he was a fan of the first Saved by the Bell and that he was excited to be on the show. “It’s really beautiful and eye-opening to see how one person can bring joy to so many people. Some people live their entire lives never seeing the full impact they had on the world until they pass. Thankfully Kobe was given his flowers. That man was so loved and so respected.”