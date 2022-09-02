Lea Michele addresses illiteracy rumors

Lea Michele addresses illiteracy rumorsSep 02
- Lea Michele is taking more backlash as rumors about her a swirling
- Fans for some time now have been speculating that Lea Michele is unable to read and write
- She is now standing her ground and crushing all allegations
Glee star Lea Michele spoke to New York Times to talk about her taking on the Broadway role of Fanny in the show Funny Girl. During one time in the interview, she addressed the long-going rumors that she apparently can’t read or write. There were numerous occasions where people spoke their minds and how they believed this claim to be true. Some people said they remember meeting her and she would scribble her autograph which looked far different than autographs that are published. Rumors started up in 2018 about her illiteracy when she took to Twitter to clap back at a fan’s statement where she said QUOTE, “Loved READING this tweet and wanted to WRITE you back. Literally laughing out loud at all this. Love you!!!” But even after this comment not a lot of people were convinced and the rumors continued.
Lea decided to respond to all the newer comments about her in her interview when she said QUOTE, “I went to Glee every single day; I knew my lines every single day. And then there’s a rumor online that I can’t read or write? It’s sad. It really is. I think often if I were a man, a lot of this wouldn’t be the case. I have an edge to me. I work really hard. I leave no room for mistakes. That level of perfectionism, or that pressure of perfectionism, left me with a lot of blind spots. I really understand the importance and value now of being a leader. It means not only going and doing a good job when the camera’s rolling, but also when it’s not. And that wasn’t always the most important thing for me.”