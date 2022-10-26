Selena Gomez depression opened up a new calling 

Selena Gomez shares that her depression opened up a new calling and influenced a documentary

As the world awaits Selena Gomez’s newest documentary

We are getting glimpses into the emotional rollercoaster

Where Selena and her director Alek Keshishian, share the process of creating this piece

In a Vanity Fair interview, what just starts as footage of her Revival tour ends up turning into the Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me documentary showcasing her journey with mental health and health struggles debuting on Apple TV+ in November.

Selena is now ready to show her truth. Selena is deciding to share a glimpse in her documentary. She begins to state, “I think my past and my mistakes are what drive me into depression. I thought it was important to show a more uncomplicated time in my life,”

Gomez says in one of these scenes. “Before I started working at a young age, by all accounts I had a relatively ‘normal’ childhood. We didn’t have a lot, but I never felt that. As nervous as I am to put out something this personal, in my heart I know now is the time. I hope that sharing my experiences and difficulties, will help people feel inspired to share their own stories. And to have hope that things can and will get better.”

Moreover, the director of the documentary Alek Keshishian gives insight and thought into the creation of the piece and his overall goals. The interview gives an inside scoop and what it’s like working with Selena Gomez. Keshishian believes his piece will help others because of the way it showcases Selena. Keshishian then continues to share, “I even said to Selena recently: ‘The real ending of my documentary isn’t in the film. The real ending of my documentary is each day that she’s alive and she’s doing something, All I care about is if it can help somebody watching it find a little bit of inspiration, a little bit of light to pick themselves up and to remember that you can change the world even if you’re broken,” and he continues. “You don’t have to be a pop star.”