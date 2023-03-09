Harry Styles Admits He Wants A One Direction Reunion?

You won’t believe the latest scoop on our favorite boy band heartthrob Harry Styles. In case you missed it, Harry just addressed the Instagram story post that caused a frenzy among One Direction fans. Yup, we’re talking about the deleted mirror selfie where he was spotted wearing a One Direction T-shirt!

During his recent show in Aukland, New Zealand, Harry spilled the tea on this hot topic. While chatting with a fan about how they got tickets to his show, he dropped a bombshell by saying, “I guess some of us have secrets!” He then added, “Maybe like, some people, you choose to keep it to yourself, and maybe one day you’ll accidentally post it to your Instagram Story. Who knows!!”

Did Harry just confirm that he accidentally posted that 2012 All Night Tour One Direction shirt-wearing selfie for his close friends and accidentally shared it on his main feed? It looks like it, and fans are freaking out!

But wait, there’s more! This isn’t the first time Harry has posted something on his Instagram story and then quickly deleted it. And fans are pretty sure that he meant to share those posts with his close friends – maybe even the other members of One Direction!

We can’t help but wonder if this is a sign that a One Direction reunion is in the works. And for those of us who ship Harry and Louis Tomlinson together, this might be more proof of our fan theory that they’re more than just bandmates.

