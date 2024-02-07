Kim Kardashian & Odell Beckham Jr Are “Getting Serious”



Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr.’s budding romance is reportedly reaching new heights, with sources revealing that the duo is “getting serious” and contemplating their next steps as a couple. According to insiders speaking to US Weekly, Odell’s reserved personality contrasts with Kim’s penchant for the limelight, but they’re both navigating their relationship with care.

Kim, known for sharing her life on social media and her reality show ‘The Kardashians,’ has been more public about their relationship compared to Odell, who prefers a low-key approach. However, despite their differing styles, they’re currently in the process of “figuring out the next steps” together.



Rumors about Kim and Odell’s romance first surfaced in September 2023, suggesting that their relationship had been blossoming for even longer than speculated—about a year, according to sources. The couple was recently spotted together at a Grammys party, fueling further speculation. Interestingly, they arrived at the event together but discreetly switched to separate cars just before reaching the venue, as revealed by an insider.

Interestingly, prior to his involvement with Kim, Odell Beckham Jr. was linked to Kim’s sister, Khloé Kardashian. Photos from Drake’s Memorial Day Weekend bash in May 2016 showed the pair getting cozy, sparking dating rumors. However, sources close to Khloé denied any romantic involvement, stating that they were merely flirting at the party. Subsequently, Odell moved on to a relationship with model Lauren Wood, with whom he shares a son named Zydn, born in February 2022. However, their romance ended within the following year.

As Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr.’s relationship continues to develop, fans eagerly await to see what the future holds for the high-profile couple.

