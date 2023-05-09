Shawn & Camila Caught Kissing At A Comedy Show!

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Caught Kissing At A Comedy Show!

Exes Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are still back together and going strong. The two were just spotted out in Los Angeles attending a comedy show at the Hollywood Improv. This sighting comes just two weeks after the viral photos and videos of the pair making out at Coachella.

In photos from this latest sighting, Shawn and Camila are close together and smiling before going in for a big embrace. And it sounds like they did more than hugging – according to a DeuxMoi eyewitness who also attended the show, the newly reunited couple was also kissing. As this source wrote, “Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello spotted in line in front of us kissing waiting to go into the Hollywood Improv to see Alok Vaud-Menon.”

And it sounds like this date night didn’t stop there. Another DeuxMoi source recently spotted the pair at Tower Bar with friends – which is up the street from The Improv, so it could’ve been the same night, or another night recently.

Shawn and Camila dated for two years before calling it quits in 2021 – but now it sounds like the two are back on. As a People source confirmed, “They are enjoying daytime strolls and nighttime casual dinners out. They have been hanging out just the two of them…They are very cute, keep holding hands and laughing”

