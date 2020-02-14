Ross Butler Plays With PUPPIES While Answering Fan Questions

Ross Butler is in the Hollywire studio with some very special guests! 10 adorable puppies from Paw Works in the Los Angeles join him! Ross answers a series of questions about himself while juggling some insanely adorable furry friends!! Don’t miss this!
You Might also like
-
Ella Gross
Jana Rosenberg hung out at Instagram HQ with the Instagram queen herself, Ella Gross! We played Noggin’s Up with her – she definitely won and chatted all things she loves. Recently, Ella went to Fiji so she told us all about her trip. She spilled on what she loves to do with her friends in her free time – which she doesn’t have much of! Ella does it all. She models, acts and can play music. Speaking of music, she loves BlackPink! She got to hang with them at one of their shows. Aside from music, she loves acting. She told us all about working on the show “Heathers” and “Malibu Rescue”. Crazy things happened on the sets of those shows and she shares all the deats with us!!
Ella Gross is a Korean-American actress and model and get this, she’s only 10 years-old! Gross began her career as an actress with her role in the tv show “Heathers” that aired in 2018. That was just the jump start of her career and she is currently working on the tv series “Malibu Rescue” that is returning June 2019. Along with being a rising actress, Gross is also a model signed with The Black Label. Her Instagram account has nearly 3 million followers and the account is solely ran by her Mom. On this account, there are photos ranging from Gross riding her bike to some of her professional photos with GAP Kids and Ralph Lauren Kids. Gross also loves to travel and documents the places she’s visited on her instagram.
-
Hayden Summerall
We caught up with Hayden Summerall at Johnny Orlando’s Teenage Fever Tour launch party! Hayden is going on tour with Johnny. Hayden loves to be outdoors and also on tour! He says he can easily fall asleep on a tour bus!! He got into music when he heard Jake Miller’s music and calls Jake during the interview!!
Johnny Orlando, an originally Canadian singer and song writer now nominated for the Juno Awards as the Breakthrough Artist of the Year. Johnny has two siblings, little sisters Madison and Darian. Johnny actually made a few song’s called Summertime, Replay, and Never Give Up with his younger sister Darion. Johnny saw his start on Social media apps and youtube making covers of songs by famous artists like Justin Bieber. His song What If actually features Mackenzie Ziegler! Johnny currently has songs Let Go, Missing you and Everything and many more on his list of EP’s.
-
Tiffany Young
Tony Moras chatted with Tiffany Young at the American Music Awards! She just released her second single ‘Teach You’!! This song is about heartbreak that she had to deal with. She loves Drake! She made her own rendition to ‘Hotline Bling’!! Tiffany always introduces Drake music to Girls Generation! We Never Have I Ever with Tiffany!! She admits she’s forgotten lyrics before while performing.